Dozens of Trump supporters protest outside TCF Center Friday, claiming election was 'stolen'
Dozens of Trump supporters are protesting outside TCF Center Friday, claiming the election was 'stolen.'
Trump supporters rally in Las Vegas and demand voting transparencyDozens of protesters gathered outside the Clark County election office in Las Vegas on November 5 in support of Trump's rapidly faltering re-election bid.
Trump And Biden Supporters Protest Outside Of Pennsylvania Convention CenterGreg Argos reports.
Ballot counting controversyDozens of people are gathering outside of the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit, trying to get inside to challenge votes which are being counted.