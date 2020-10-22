Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Stop the Steal' Facebook Group 'Rebrands' Itself

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
'Stop the Steal' Facebook Group 'Rebrands' Itself

'Stop the Steal' Facebook Group 'Rebrands' Itself

A 'Stop the Steal' Facebook group page amassed over 300,000 members in the aftermath of Election Day.

The purpose of the pro-Trump, pro-conspiracy theory page was to organize national protests to claim the election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

However, Gizmodo reports that Friday morning, one Stop the Steal page--with at least 64,000 members--had been rebranded as Gay Communists for Socialism.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Facebook Bans Big 'Stop the Steal' Group for Sowing Violence

Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Members of Anonymous confront Trump supporters at RNC in Washington [Video]

Members of Anonymous confront Trump supporters at RNC in Washington

Participants in the Anonymous 'hacktivist' group's Million Mask March gathered outside the Republican National Committee building on Thursday (November 5).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Fannie Flagg Brings Us Back to Whistle Stop in Fried Green Tomatoes Sequel [Video]

Fannie Flagg Brings Us Back to Whistle Stop in Fried Green Tomatoes Sequel

The follow-up novel, The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, is out this week!

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 01:04Published
Trump Releases '60 Minutes' Interview Footage, Pro-Trump Doc Stalled at Amazon, Facebook and More | THR News [Video]

Trump Releases '60 Minutes' Interview Footage, Pro-Trump Doc Stalled at Amazon, Facebook and More | THR News

CBS aired clips of both Trump and Biden's upcoming '60 Minutes' interviews, and then Trump delivered on his promise and posted the full interview video to Facebook. Also is a pro-Trump documentary..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:47Published