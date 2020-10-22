'Stop the Steal' Facebook Group 'Rebrands' Itself

A 'Stop the Steal' Facebook group page amassed over 300,000 members in the aftermath of Election Day.

The purpose of the pro-Trump, pro-conspiracy theory page was to organize national protests to claim the election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

However, Gizmodo reports that Friday morning, one Stop the Steal page--with at least 64,000 members--had been rebranded as Gay Communists for Socialism.