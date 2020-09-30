Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers
The Queen has been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visitedWestminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the UnknownWarrior.
The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings duringthe pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print mask to theDuchess of Cambridge’s in classic floral Liberty fabrics.
Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer.
Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event.
Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation. The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke ofCambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at PortonDown near Salisbury, meeting scientists providing vital support in the UK’sresponse to the Covid-19 outbreak. She ventured from HMS Bubble – the nicknamefor her reduced household of staff – for what was her first externalengagement in seven months. The Queen was on good form as she quipped whilesigning the guest book: “Well it proves we’ve been here, doesn’t it?”
The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after her stay at Sandringham, whilethe Duke of Edinburgh has remained on the Norfolk estate. Buckingham Palaceconfirmed the monarch, 94, has arrived at the Berkshire royal residence, whereshe retreated in March for her safety ahead of lockdown. Philip, 99, has spentmuch of his retirement so far at his cottage Wood Farm in the sanctuary of theSandringham estate.
The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since.
Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office.
#WeWillRememberThem
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
