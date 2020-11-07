Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency

Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden.

People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden.

Democrats rejoiced and were seen dancing.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US.

Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female, and the Asian-American Vice President.