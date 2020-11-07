Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency

Global  
 

Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden.

People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden.

Democrats rejoiced and were seen dancing.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US.

Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female, and the Asian-American Vice President.


World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on election win

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on election win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris To Address Nation After Winning Presidential Election (LIVE STREAM)

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are about to address the nation, officially declaring victory in what has become one of the most consequential elections in American..
US election: President-elect Joe Biden tells a weary America it is 'time to heal'

 US President-elect Joe Biden has a long list of challenges which he has vowed to tackle head-on in his first 100 days as the leader of the free world.Biden will..
Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks

Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City

Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City

Must credit: @shaynuh_l Supporters of Joe Biden hold spontaneous celebrationsin New York City after he beat Donald Trump in a tense race for the WhiteHouse.

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.

Crowds gather in Times Sq to celebrate Biden win

 Large crowds gathered in New York's Time Square in riotous celebrations as Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United..
CBS News: 2020 America Decides

 "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and the CBS News election team report from our Times Square headquarters with the latest news on..
Biden supporters celebrate win as rivals protest

 Supporters of US President-elect Joe Biden took to the streets in cities across the US including New York and Philadelphia to celebrate his victory over Donald..
Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube

Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube

Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses political issues. Business Insider reports Friday's episode was a strange, 17-minute affair in which Giuliani pounded his desk making unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.

Photo Gallery: Celebrations Across New York City After Joe Biden Projected To Become 46th President Of United States

Crowds of Biden's supporters celebrate across New York City after multiple major media outlets...
Times Square crowds celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory

Times Square crowds celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory

Democrats gathered around New York City to celebrate Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday (November 7).

New Yorkers cheer, wave flags, and dance to celebrate the election result

New Yorkers cheer, wave flags, and dance to celebrate the election result

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate in New York City's iconic Times Square.

American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic..

