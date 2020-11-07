Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News

Finally the suspense on the US Election results is over as US Democrat elect Joe Biden is set to be the next President of United States.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, defeating the incumbent US President Donald Trump to become the 46TH President Of United States at a time when the entire country is reeling under the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In a victory speech Saturday night in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he was humbled by the trust America had placed in him and reached out to those Americans who did not vote for him.

With this Kamala Harris has scripted history to become the first woman Vice President Of United States and First Black VP of Indian origin.

