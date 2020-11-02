This Diwali, indulge in these delicious chocolate firecrackers

The holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya is celebrating Diwali festival with religious zeal. UP government has organised 'Deepotsav' celebrations to celebrate Diwali. Laser show also dazzled the event. The city is illuminated with glittery lights to welcome people. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel and other dignitaries graced the event. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu.
People thronged to a market in Madurai's Vilakkuththun to make purchases, ahead of Diwali. It seems that Diwali celebrations and preparations shadowed COVID-19 and people forgot to follow COVID SOPs. Tamil Nadu has 18,395 active cases and recorded 11,440 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated in Mumbai on eve of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.
Artists made over 100 rangolis at an art gallery in Gujarat's Rajkot on November 12. Rangolis were made as festivities of Diwali began. Around 35 artists made beautiful rangolis a two days ahead of Diwali. They have made rangolis of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Mother Teresa, corona warriors and other prominent personalities. Rangolis were made at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Art Gallery in Rajkot city.
Diwali is round the corner but fire cracker market in Rajkot is still deserted. Due to COVID pandemic and air pollution, the market is down in Gujarat. One of the merchants said, "Due to coronavirus and air pollution, businesses are going down. As per new guideline, fireworks can only be performed before 10pm. So, purchasing power is going low. Earlier, the profit margin used to from 20-25% but now it is 10-15%." Several crackers are named after PM Modi, Rafale etc.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation an Ayurveda teaching and research institute here in Gujarat that will offer a range of courses and forge interdisciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to the ancient medicine system. PM Modi urged startups and private sectors to be vocal about Ayurveda in global markets. PM Modi said the demand for Ayurvedic products has increased during the pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing. He informed that World Health Organisation is set to establish WHO Global Centre on traditional medicine in India. "It will strengthen the research on traditional medicines," said PM Modi.