This Diwali, indulge in these delicious chocolate firecrackers

As demand for eco-friendly firecrackers is sky-rocketing the market this Diwali, people are coming up with exclusive and new ideas to go green.

Taking a step ahead, a Gujarat-based baker is making edible chocolate firecrackers.

Meet Khushboo Goswami who hails from Rajkot.

She is offering a wide range of chocolates that resemble popular crackers like fuljhadi, anar, chakri, rocket and many more.

This year, Khushboo has combined the tradition of exchanging sweets and bursting firecrackers.

The foil wrappers of chocolate are inspired by designs and labelling of firecrackers.

These chocolate firecrackers are in huge demand as around 300 boxes of chocolates have already been sold out and orders for around 100-200 chocolates have been placed.