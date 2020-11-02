Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Diwali, indulge in these delicious chocolate firecrackers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:20s - Published
This Diwali, indulge in these delicious chocolate firecrackers

This Diwali, indulge in these delicious chocolate firecrackers

As demand for eco-friendly firecrackers is sky-rocketing the market this Diwali, people are coming up with exclusive and new ideas to go green.

Taking a step ahead, a Gujarat-based baker is making edible chocolate firecrackers.

Meet Khushboo Goswami who hails from Rajkot.

She is offering a wide range of chocolates that resemble popular crackers like fuljhadi, anar, chakri, rocket and many more.

This year, Khushboo has combined the tradition of exchanging sweets and bursting firecrackers.

The foil wrappers of chocolate are inspired by designs and labelling of firecrackers.

These chocolate firecrackers are in huge demand as around 300 boxes of chocolates have already been sold out and orders for around 100-200 chocolates have been placed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

Watch: Laser show brightens 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: Laser show brightens 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya

The holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya is celebrating Diwali festival with religious zeal. UP government has organised 'Deepotsav' celebrations to celebrate Diwali. Laser show also dazzled the event. The city is illuminated with glittery lights to welcome people. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel and other dignitaries graced the event. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Watch: COVID norms take backseat during Diwali shopping in Madurai [Video]

Watch: COVID norms take backseat during Diwali shopping in Madurai

People thronged to a market in Madurai's Vilakkuththun to make purchases, ahead of Diwali. It seems that Diwali celebrations and preparations shadowed COVID-19 and people forgot to follow COVID SOPs. Tamil Nadu has 18,395 active cases and recorded 11,440 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Watch: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up on eve of Diwali [Video]

Watch: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up on eve of Diwali

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated in Mumbai on eve of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas [Video]

Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas

Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple was illuminated with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Rajkot Rajkot Metropolis in Gujarat, India

Artists make over 100 portrait rangolis in Rajkot ahead of Diwali [Video]

Artists make over 100 portrait rangolis in Rajkot ahead of Diwali

Artists made over 100 rangolis at an art gallery in Gujarat's Rajkot on November 12. Rangolis were made as festivities of Diwali began. Around 35 artists made beautiful rangolis a two days ahead of Diwali. They have made rangolis of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Mother Teresa, corona warriors and other prominent personalities. Rangolis were made at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Art Gallery in Rajkot city.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published
Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot [Video]

Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot

Diwali is round the corner but fire cracker market in Rajkot is still deserted. Due to COVID pandemic and air pollution, the market is down in Gujarat. One of the merchants said, "Due to coronavirus and air pollution, businesses are going down. As per new guideline, fireworks can only be performed before 10pm. So, purchasing power is going low. Earlier, the profit margin used to from 20-25% but now it is 10-15%." Several crackers are named after PM Modi, Rafale etc.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi [Video]

‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation an Ayurveda teaching and research institute here in Gujarat that will offer a range of courses and forge interdisciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to the ancient medicine system. PM Modi urged startups and private sectors to be vocal about Ayurveda in global markets. PM Modi said the demand for Ayurvedic products has increased during the pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:32Published
WHO Global Centre on traditional medicine to be established in India: PM Modi [Video]

WHO Global Centre on traditional medicine to be established in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing. He informed that World Health Organisation is set to establish WHO Global Centre on traditional medicine in India. "It will strengthen the research on traditional medicines," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

WHO to set up Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Modi was speaking after inaugurating the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar (Gujarat) and National Institute of Ayurveda,..
IndiaTimes