Sunday Stop the steal rally 11.08.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Rally in Frankfort

Right now focusednl action and recounting votes.

In wilmington delaware reena roy abc news.

And not everyone is ready to accept the results...here in kentucky.

A group of protesters rallied at the state capitol today...saying the presidential election was fraudulent.

The protesters say the numbers don't add up...saying president trump had the most minority votes of any g-o-p candidate in recent history...something president trump said earlier this week....the ralliers also say they're hesitant about the results because they believe there was a red wave across the country.

The group says it's also suspicious that biden seemingly took the lead overnight.

"chelene nightingale: you may love biden and you're happy, but wouldn't you be happier knowing that he legitimately won, because otherwise you're going to have half the country that doesn't accept his presidency if we don't get the legitimacy.

Butted "ernie wagoner: it's mind- blowing.

It should be very upsetting to every patriotic american."

The group says it will accept the results of the election if a re-




