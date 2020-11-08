Collier county prepares for Tropical Storm Eta

Relentless Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Causes Major Flooding In BrowardA Flash Flood warning remains in effect for Broward County until 11:45pm due to extremely heavy rain that continues to batter the county.
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 10pm Sunday AdvisoryThere is a Flash Flood warning in Broward County has feeder bands from Tropical Storm Eta dump torrential rain in the area.
Huge waves seen off coast of South Florida as tropical Storm Eta rolls inA tropical storm warning was issued for Palm Beach County this weekend as Storm Eta swept its way from Central America to the Caribbean before reemerging in South Florida.