Collier county prepares for Tropical Storm Eta

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Man Rescued After Driving Into Canal In Lauderhill Amid Significant Tropical Storm Eta Flooding

A Flash Flood warning remains in effect for Broward County until 11:45pm due to extremely heavy rain...
cbs4.com - Published

Miami-Dade County Cancels School Monday Due To Tropical Storm Eta

There will be no school in Miami-Dade County on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.
cbs4.com - Published

Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Closures Across Miami-Dade Under A State Of Emergency

There are widespread closures across Miami-Dade County thanks to Tropical Storm Eta and a declared...
cbs4.com - Published


Relentless Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Causes Major Flooding In Broward [Video]

Relentless Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Causes Major Flooding In Broward

A Flash Flood warning remains in effect for Broward County until 11:45pm due to extremely heavy rain that continues to batter the county.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:16Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 10pm Sunday Advisory [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 10pm Sunday Advisory

There is a Flash Flood warning in Broward County has feeder bands from Tropical Storm Eta dump torrential rain in the area.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published
Huge waves seen off coast of South Florida as tropical Storm Eta rolls in [Video]

Huge waves seen off coast of South Florida as tropical Storm Eta rolls in

A tropical storm warning was issued for Palm Beach County this weekend as Storm Eta swept its way from Central America to the Caribbean before reemerging in South Florida.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:58Published