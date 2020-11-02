Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump continues to question election results

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Trump continues to question election results

Trump continues to question election results

Sen.

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina urged Trump to continue pursuing legal challenges related to the election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump Suggests He'll Challenge Election Results

President Trump Suggests He'll Challenge Election Results Watch VideoOn Sunday, the president seemed to suggest he'll challenge the election's results. He...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •UpworthyFOXNews.com


Election 2020 protests: More than 520 events, marches planned to 'protect the results' of Tuesday's vote

More than 520 events are planned on Wednesday and beyond if President Donald Trump refuses to accept...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump brands US election process ‘a major fraud’ and calls for voting to stop

US President Donald Trump has called the US election results “a major fraud” and vowed to take...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •UpworthyWashington Post



Related videos from verified sources

Trump refuses to concede but provides no evidence of electoral fraud [Video]

Trump refuses to concede but provides no evidence of electoral fraud

Across the country, supporters of President Trump aren't only disappointed, many are refusing to accept the results of the election.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 05:16Published
President-Elect Biden Getting Head Start On Challenges [Video]

President-Elect Biden Getting Head Start On Challenges

President-elect Joe Biden is trying to get a head start on addressing challenges with a pandemic and a battered economy, while President Donald Trump’s team is filing lawsuits challenging election..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published
MD leaders react to presidential election results [Video]

MD leaders react to presidential election results

The states' Democrat leaders congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he hopes President Donald Trump will do the right thing and concede the election.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:32Published