Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raids at his house in Mumbai



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before the agency on November 11 hours after conducting raids at his premises in Mumbai. Rampal’s house was searched a day after NCB raided film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house. In the raid at his house, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. NCB arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in connection with a drug case. Four others were arrested who are accused of being drug peddlers. Earlier today Shabana was taken for a medical examination. Firoz Nadiawala was also summoned by the agency. Firoz has produced several films including Welcome, Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri and more. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970