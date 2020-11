Joe Biden's tax plans trend on Twitter as users poke fun at people afraid of the plan Video Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic) - Duration: 00:48s - Published 2 minutes ago Joe Biden's tax plans trend on Twitter as users poke fun at people afraid of the plan Joe Biden's tax plans are trending on Twitter as users poke fun at those who say they are afraid of the plan and the reality of their income levels. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend