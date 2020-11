Ice Castles Coming Back To New Hampshire With Limited Capacity, New Design Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published 5 minutes ago Ice Castles Coming Back To New Hampshire With Limited Capacity, New Design The Ice Castles are returning to New Hampshire this winter for a seventh season, but like most everything else in the world this year, they'll be different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like