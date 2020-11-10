What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us

Pfizer’s experimental vaccine looks to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19.

The effective rate sits right at 90% and there are no apparent safety problems, reports HuffPost.

However, to be clear, this is all based on the company’s own preliminary data.

The announcement got attention around the world, sending financial markets up on hopes.

In the U.S., it set off an immediate political controversy regarding the Trump administration.

Critics argued over how much credit if any Trump deserves for the apparent medical advancement.