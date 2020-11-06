Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where to donate Thanksgiving turkeys in Tucson

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Where to donate Thanksgiving turkeys in Tucson

Where to donate Thanksgiving turkeys in Tucson

This year, Gospel Rescue Mission is handing out Thanksgiving Blessings to Go with a COVID-safe drive-thru.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Greenberg Turkeys Refunding Seasonal Orders After Fire And Believed Explosion At Texas Plant [Video]

Greenberg Turkeys Refunding Seasonal Orders After Fire And Believed Explosion At Texas Plant

Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for thousands of people will have to change after a fire at the Greenberg Smoked Turkeys meat processing plant in Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:35Published
Don't wash your Thanksgiving turkey. Do this instead. [Video]

Don't wash your Thanksgiving turkey. Do this instead.

Don't wash your turkey this Thanksgiving.

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 00:41Published
Small Turkeys In High Demand As Families Scale Down Thanksgiving In Pandemic [Video]

Small Turkeys In High Demand As Families Scale Down Thanksgiving In Pandemic

Millions of Americans are expected to have much smaller gatherings this Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published