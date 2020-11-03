Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chirag Paswan to play kingmaker in Bihar govt formation? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Chirag Paswan to play kingmaker in Bihar govt formation? | Oneindia News

Chirag Paswan to play kingmaker in Bihar govt formation? | Oneindia News

Trends suggest Chirag Paswan's LJP may play kingmaker.

Ram Vilas Paswan's son is projected to receive sympathy votes and his party may settle for single digit seats in Bihar between 3 and 5, enough to play a key role in govt formation.

Even though junior Paswan broke out of the NDA, he was not averse to siding with the BJP but sustained and targeted his attack only at JDU's Nitish Kumar.

#BiharElectionResults2020 #BiharElectionResultWithOneindia #ChiragPaswan


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to next Bihar Chief Minister? | Oneindia News [Video]

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to next Bihar Chief Minister? | Oneindia News

If the Bihar exit polls are correct, then Tejashwi Yadav, who celebrates his birthday today, will soon have more reason to celebrate. Most projections say that the Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published
Bihar: Last phase polling underway, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers [Video]

Bihar: Last phase polling underway, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers

Polling is underway in 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published
Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning [Video]

Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning

Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:56Published