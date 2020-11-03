Chirag Paswan to play kingmaker in Bihar govt formation? | Oneindia News

Trends suggest Chirag Paswan's LJP may play kingmaker.

Ram Vilas Paswan's son is projected to receive sympathy votes and his party may settle for single digit seats in Bihar between 3 and 5, enough to play a key role in govt formation.

Even though junior Paswan broke out of the NDA, he was not averse to siding with the BJP but sustained and targeted his attack only at JDU's Nitish Kumar.

