Hancock on vaccine rollout timeline

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:12s - Published
The health secretary has asked the NHS to be ready to deploy COVID-19 vaccine from start of December


NHS told to be ready to deploy COVID-19 vaccine from start of December

NHS told to be ready to deploy COVID-19 vaccine from start of December The NHS has been asked to be ready to deploy a coronavirus vaccine from the start of December, Health...
Sky News - Published


