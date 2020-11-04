Laxmii Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Raghav Lawrence

Global  
 

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii is one of the worst films of 2020Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s much awaited film Laxmii finally released on an OTT platform.

It’s a Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit Kanchana.

The film has failed to impress the audience.

It boasts of an excellent cast, but the story is a complete flop with poor performances.

Sadly, it has turned out to be one of the worst films of 2020.


