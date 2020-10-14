Global  
 

Greg Clarke apologises for ‘coloured footballers’ remark

Chairman of the Football Association, Greg Clarke, has apologised for using the term “coloured footballers” during a discussion with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

