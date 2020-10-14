Greg Clarke apologises for ‘coloured footballers’ remark

Culture Secretary Oliver Downden has said it is "reasonable" to think that the UK will have a Covid-19 vaccine "towards the beginning of next year". He told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that multiple vaccines are currently being trialled worldwide. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has departed trade talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna.
Employment minister, Mims Davies, has said there is a 'glimmer of positivity' for jobs as vacancies numbers increase in certain sectors. Davies' comments come as UK unemployment rose to 4.8% from 4%. Report by Browna.
Shadow Business Secretary, Ed Miliband has called on the government for a £30bn green jobs investment as the unemployment rate jumps to 4.8%. Report by Browna.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Browna.