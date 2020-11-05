IPL 2020: First time finalist Delhi Capitals hopes to end Mumbai Indians juggernaut

Global  
 

Delhi Capitals is set to play their final IPL match on November 10 as the squad left their hotel for the big day.

Team DC will play against 4 time winner Mumbai Indians in today's match at Dubai stadium.

Delhi Capitals has become the finalist for the very first time in IPL.


Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10. MI squad left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for today's crucial game. Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated DC in all three league stage matches this year in the tournament so far.

The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma spoke about team overall performance in the tournament. "Surya Kumar Yadav is someone who has taken his game to another level and we all have witnessed that during this tournament. Number 3 is a very crucial position in any team and Surya bats at number three for us." "Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Surya Kumar Yadav they all have contributed for team success in many ways and Mumbai Indians is a team which doesn't depend on one individual," Rohit added. "Every day is a fresh day and contains new pressure in IPL. You can't think too much as of what all happened in the past," the MI skipper further stated.

"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08. A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Nov 08. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

 Seven passengers who had arrived from Dubai by Flights Indigo 6E 66 and Emirates EK 542 were intercepted at the exit on the suspicion of carrying gold.
Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team also took part in the birthday bash. Photos and videos from Kohli's birthday celebration in Dubai have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Kohli is seen cutting his birthday cake with Anushka by his side. Pictures of Kohli with cake smeared on his face are also doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the cricketer's team, RCB, has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL. Earlier this year, Kohli and Anushka announced their pregnancy on social media.

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians meet first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier...
Four-time champions Mumbai Indians meet first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier...
Title bout pits Mumbai Indians, four-time winners, against Delhi Capitals, first-time finalists
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals defeated David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the IPL 2020 final. They face defending champions Mumbai Indian in Dubai on Tuesday (November 10). Delhi Capitals..

A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2..

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh..

