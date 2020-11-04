IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai

The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma spoke about team overall performance in the tournament. "Surya Kumar Yadav is someone who has taken his game to another level and we all have witnessed that during this tournament. Number 3 is a very crucial position in any team and Surya bats at number three for us." "Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Surya Kumar Yadav they all have contributed for team success in many ways and Mumbai Indians is a team which doesn't depend on one individual," Rohit added. "Every day is a fresh day and contains new pressure in IPL. You can't think too much as of what all happened in the past," the MI skipper further stated.
"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08. A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Nov 08. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08. "Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals on the board. We managed to build a few partnerships in the middle order. Although, we are not in the finals but we played well from last 3 weeks", said SRH's Kane Williamson while addressing a post match press conference. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team also took part in the birthday bash. Photos and videos from Kohli's birthday celebration in Dubai have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Kohli is seen cutting his birthday cake with Anushka by his side. Pictures of Kohli with cake smeared on his face are also doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the cricketer's team, RCB, has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL. Earlier this year, Kohli and Anushka announced their pregnancy on social media.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side, they have done really well through the tournament. Our bowling unit was terrific throughout the tournament. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect." "Suryakumar Yadav is positive and clear in his thought process as to how he wants to bat," he added.
