IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10.

MI squad left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for today's crucial game.

Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated DC in all three league stage matches this year in the tournament so far.


Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India


Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Cricket stadium


Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Indian cricketer

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

