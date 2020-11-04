IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10.

MI squad left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for today's crucial game.

Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated DC in all three league stage matches this year in the tournament so far.