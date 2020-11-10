Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets winning the IPL 2020 | Oneindia News

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to lift record 5th title and second time in a row.

Delhi Capitals captained by Shreyas Iyer managed to make it to the finals for the first time but did not succeed.

Delhi won the toss, opted to bat first giving Mumbai a target of 157 runs.

Mumbai Indians achieved the targets of 157 runs in 18.4 overs by 5 wickets.