Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'No words to express my gratitude: Owaisi after AIMIM makes inroads in Bihar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:09s - Published
'No words to express my gratitude: Owaisi after AIMIM makes inroads in Bihar

'No words to express my gratitude: Owaisi after AIMIM makes inroads in Bihar

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude after the party won three seats and is leading on two others in Bihar as per recent Election Commission of India.

The AIMIM chief said, "People of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes that I have no words to express my gratitude.

Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar.

We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician

AIMIM supporters celebrate in Hyderabad as party wins 2 seats, leads on 3 in Bihar polls [Video]

AIMIM supporters celebrate in Hyderabad as party wins 2 seats, leads on 3 in Bihar polls

On November 10, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters celebrated outside chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad as party has won two seats in Bihar. They burst crackers to celebrate the win. AIMIM is also leading on three seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. Bihar elections were held in three-phase.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’ [Video]

BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house. This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening. The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar. Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:39Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar [Video]

EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar

After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties including BJP and JD(U). "About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats. It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar who is the election in-charge of Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Bihar results: BJP candidate calls for recount in Kurhani seat [Video]

Bihar results: BJP candidate calls for recount in Kurhani seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bihar's Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district, Kedar Prasad Gupta called for recounting, alleging that there was a difference in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting figure and vote count given to him in writing by the Counting agent. Speaking to media, Kedar Gupta said, "I will write a letter to the EC. If they don't agree then we will approach court."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Bihar polls: BJP improves tally, but new alliance arithmetic pulls down NDA vote share since 2019 LS elections

 Riding on the 'Modi wave' in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance, which included LJP, had garnered more than 53 per cent votes and won..
IndiaTimes

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India


Election Commission of India Election Commission of India Election regulatory body of India

Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha [Video]

Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats (RJD 76, Congress 20, Left 18). When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others. JD-(U)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sitting at Chief Minister's residence. I urge these leaders and administration that it is their duty to be impartial. They are delaying handover of certificates and not entertaining our candidates. It is us who will win," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Related videos from verified sources

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise [Video]

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published
'Mathura temple case has nothing to do with RSS or VHP,' says lawyer Hari Shankar Jain [Video]

'Mathura temple case has nothing to do with RSS or VHP,' says lawyer Hari Shankar Jain

Hari Shankar Jain, counsel for the petitioners in Mathura temple case slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his tweet against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:40Published
Asaduddin Owaisi visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad [Video]

Asaduddin Owaisi visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited the flood-affected areas in Hyderabad on October 18. The Hyderabad MP visited Hafiz Baba Nagar and other areas of the city. Heavy downpour triggered flood-like..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published