'No words to express my gratitude: Owaisi after AIMIM makes inroads in Bihar

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude after the party won three seats and is leading on two others in Bihar as per recent Election Commission of India.
The AIMIM chief said, "People of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes that I have no words to express my gratitude.
Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar.
We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."
On November 10, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters celebrated outside chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad as party has won two seats in Bihar. They burst crackers to celebrate the win. AIMIM is also leading on three seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. Bihar elections were held in three-phase.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house. This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening. The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar. Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan. Watch the full video for more details.
After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties including BJP and JD(U). "About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats. It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar who is the election in-charge of Bihar.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bihar's Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district, Kedar Prasad Gupta called for recounting, alleging that there was a difference in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting figure and vote count given to him in writing by the Counting agent. Speaking to media, Kedar Gupta said, "I will write a letter to the EC. If they don't agree then we will approach court."
As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats (RJD 76, Congress 20, Left 18). When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others. JD-(U)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sitting at Chief Minister's residence. I urge these leaders and administration that it is their duty to be impartial. They are delaying handover of certificates and not entertaining our candidates. It is us who will win," he added.
