'No words to express my gratitude: Owaisi after AIMIM makes inroads in Bihar

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude after the party won three seats and is leading on two others in Bihar as per recent Election Commission of India.

The AIMIM chief said, "People of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes that I have no words to express my gratitude.

Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar.

We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."