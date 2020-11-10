Supreme Court Weighing Future Of Affordable Care Act
West Virginia University law professor Anne Lofaso talks about the future of the Affordable Care Act.
Denver woman diagnosed with cancer says repealing the Affordable Care Act jeopardizes her futureMore than 20 million people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance are watching the Supreme Court case closely.
SCOTUS Hears Challenges To ObamacareCalifornia vs. Texas is the latest attempt to get rid of the 10-year old Affordable Care Act, reports Skylar Henry (2:02).WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 10, 2020
10 years after her story helped pass the Affordable Care Act, Medina woman can't believe it could be undoneAs the U.S. Supreme Court considers again the fate of the Affordable Care Act, the woman who found herself in the middle of the fight to pass watches on from Medina County.