Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Weighing Future Of Affordable Care Act

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Supreme Court Weighing Future Of Affordable Care Act

Supreme Court Weighing Future Of Affordable Care Act

West Virginia University law professor Anne Lofaso talks about the future of the Affordable Care Act.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Obamacare Lawsuit Gets Skeptical Reception At The Supreme Court

Obamacare Lawsuit Gets Skeptical Reception At The Supreme Court A challenge to the Affordable Care Act got a relatively hostile reaction at a virtual Supreme Court...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Supreme Court seems likely to leave Affordable Care Act in place

The nation's highest court seemed likely to leave in place the bulk of the health care law,...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •CNACBS NewsWashington Postcbs4.comNewsyTMZ.com


Affordable Care Act: Biden defends Obamacare as US Supreme Court considers its merits

Biden will deliver a speech on the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, the day the US Supreme Court will...
euronews - Published Also reported by •Denver PostNYTimes.comWashington Post



Related videos from verified sources

Denver woman diagnosed with cancer says repealing the Affordable Care Act jeopardizes her future [Video]

Denver woman diagnosed with cancer says repealing the Affordable Care Act jeopardizes her future

More than 20 million people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance are watching the Supreme Court case closely.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:55Published
SCOTUS Hears Challenges To Obamacare [Video]

SCOTUS Hears Challenges To Obamacare

California vs. Texas is the latest attempt to get rid of the 10-year old Affordable Care Act, reports Skylar Henry (2:02).WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:02Published
10 years after her story helped pass the Affordable Care Act, Medina woman can't believe it could be undone [Video]

10 years after her story helped pass the Affordable Care Act, Medina woman can't believe it could be undone

As the U.S. Supreme Court considers again the fate of the Affordable Care Act, the woman who found herself in the middle of the fight to pass watches on from Medina County.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:42Published