Gulfport School District receives new computers

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

As digital learning becomes more common for schools, the Gulfport School District is rolling out new pieces of hardware to keep their students and teachers connected.

- as digital learning becomes mor- common for- schools, the gulfport school- disrtict is rolling out new - pieces of hardware to keep thei- students and- teachers connected.

- laptop computers were delivered- this afternoon to - the school district's technolog- support facility.

- just over four thousand - chrombooks and 545 laptops were- provided as part of the - mississippi connects program, - which - aims to provide every public- school student with tech to - learn in any environment.

- district officials say this - gives their students the latest- technology to help their- learning experience.- - "this gives us an opportunity t fill in - some gaps where there may have- been some aging devices as well- as some - schools that may not have - invested as much in the - technology to make- sure that we have enough for- every student and make sure tha- we also have- enough to have our assessments- - - - go off without a hitch."

This shipment of computers- ensures that each student in- the district has a computer - device and allows them to - continue with - virtual learning in the event o- school shutdowns due-