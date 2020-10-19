Gulfport School District receives new computers
Gulfport School District receives new computers
As digital learning becomes more common for schools, the Gulfport School District is rolling out new pieces of hardware to keep their students and teachers connected.
- as digital learning becomes mor- common for- schools, the gulfport school- disrtict is rolling out new - pieces of hardware to keep thei- students and- teachers connected.
- laptop computers were delivered- this afternoon to - the school district's technolog- support facility.
- just over four thousand - chrombooks and 545 laptops were- provided as part of the - mississippi connects program, - which - aims to provide every public- school student with tech to - learn in any environment.
- district officials say this - gives their students the latest- technology to help their- learning experience.- - "this gives us an opportunity t fill in - some gaps where there may have- been some aging devices as well- as some - schools that may not have - invested as much in the - technology to make- sure that we have enough for- every student and make sure tha- we also have- enough to have our assessments- - - - go off without a hitch."
This shipment of computers- ensures that each student in- the district has a computer - device and allows them to - continue with - virtual learning in the event o- school shutdowns due-