Coronavirus on the rise prompting changes for organizations in Southwest Florida Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:56s - Published 50 seconds ago Coronavirus on the rise prompting changes for organizations in Southwest Florida Cases of coronavirus continue to rise prompting changes for organizations in Southwest Florida. 0

WE'RE TRACKING THE CORONAVIRUS ACROSS OUR STATE AT 5. THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HAS REPORTED MORE THAN 43-HUNDRED NEW CASES TODAY... BRINGING THE STATEWIDE TOTAL TO MORE THAN 852-THOUSAND CASES. THE NUMBER OF DAILY CASES HAS BEEN GROWING OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS. DESPITE THE PROGRESS TOWARD AN EFFECTIVE VACCINE, MEDICAL EXPERTS SAY PEOPLE STILL NEED TO BE VIGILANT. A SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES AT THE NORTH PORT CITY HALL HAS PROMPTED SOME CHANGES IN HOW BUSINESS WILL BE DONE. THEY ARE NO LONGER ACCEPTING WALK-INS FOR PERMITTING, PLANNING, AND UTILITY PAYMENTS.. INSTEAD, YOU SHOULD USE THE DRIVE-THRU WINDOW ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE BUILDING. THERE IS ALSO A SECURE DROP BOX YOU CAN USE. FOR MORE INFORMATION... HEAD TO CITY OF NORTH PORT DOT COM. THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS LOOKING INTO ADMINISTERING RAPID TESTS TO STUDENTS.





