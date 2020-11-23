Global  
 

The Holiday Season and the Pandemic

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:45s - Published
The Holiday Season and the Pandemic
The holiday shopping season has begun in SWFL despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Report: Tampa Bay shoppers are spending more so far this holiday season

Despite a pandemic and high unemployment rates for much of the year, Tampa Bay residents are spending...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Holiday Travels Decline Due to Covid-19 as Thanksgiving Gets Near

Holiday Travels Decline Due to Covid-19 as Thanksgiving Gets Near As the holiday season draws near, the pandemic's effects, known as Covid-19, is expected to be much...
HNGN - Published

A harder holiday season amid a pandemic: Turkey drives and giveaways for Thanksgiving 2020

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a number of organizations are not having their usual dinners, but there...
Delawareonline - Published


Small Business Saturday Turns 10 in Make-or-Break Pandemic Year [Video]

Small Business Saturday Turns 10 in Make-or-Break Pandemic Year

For many independent businesses Small Business Saturday opens a critical holiday shopping season and, in this pandemic year, one-fifth say they will have to close if things don't get better soon...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:48Published
Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years [Video]

Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading expert on the COVID-19 virus. In a recent interview with USA Today, Fauci said that Americans should prepare themselves for a difficult holiday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Holiday Lights Make Early Appearance As People Look For Reason To Celebrate [Video]

Holiday Lights Make Early Appearance As People Look For Reason To Celebrate

This year, holiday lights are everywhere as people embrace the joy of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:12Published