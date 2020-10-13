Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mother of Harry Dunn 'confident' ahead of judicial review

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Mother of Harry Dunn 'confident' ahead of judicial review

Mother of Harry Dunn 'confident' ahead of judicial review

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles says she is 'confident' as the familyprepare for their High Court legal challenge against the Foreign Office overthe death of their son.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Death of Harry Dunn Fatal road traffic collision resulting in UK/US diplomatic controversy

Harry Dunn’s mother urges Joe Biden to ‘reconsider US position’ on suspect [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother urges Joe Biden to ‘reconsider US position’ on suspect

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles appeals to US presidential candidate JoeBiden to "reconsider the US's position" on her son's alleged killer should hewin the election on November 3. Mrs Charles’s 19-year-old son was killed whenhis motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base inNorthamptonshire on August 27 last year. The US asserted diplomatic immunityfor suspect Anne Sacoolas following the crash and she was able to return toher home country – despite later admitting she had been driving on the wrongside of the road for 20 seconds before the teenager’s death. US Secretary ofState Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for 43-year-old Sacoolasafter the CPS charged her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving –describing the decision as “final”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:47Published

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

FO rejects reports about US pressure to recognise Israel as 'fabrication'

 The Foreign Office (FO) has rejected as "fabrication" reports quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying Pakistan was facing pressure from the United States to..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:13Published
Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony [Video]

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office. #WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:59Published
Ministers arrive for weekly cabinet meeting [Video]

Ministers arrive for weekly cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson and his ministers have arrived at the Foreign Office for their weekly cabinet meeting. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published