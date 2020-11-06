COVID-19 vaccine to be available soon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- President Donald Trump and the medical company Pfizer, announced a new COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
National City mayor to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trialWhile many Americans may be divided on whether they will get a COVID-19 vaccine once one is available, National City’s mayor is about to be part of the trial process.
Disease Expert Dr. Michael Osterholm Says We’re In ‘Darkest Days’ Of Pandemic Until Vaccine Available Next SpringUniversity of Minnesota infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm -- recently tapped for President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID task force -- says the “darkest days of this pandemic” are between..
COVID-19 Vaccines May Need To Be Released Regularly To Fight New StrainsResearchers working to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 must consider a few things.
The inevitable mutation of the virus is one of the most important considerations, says UPI.
They must also..