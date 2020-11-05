Global  
 

Late Night On Trump Tantrum






These late night comedians couldn’t help but mock President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results.


Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’ [Video]

Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’. On Monday, rapper Lil Pump attended a late-night rally for Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan. . His appearance..

Stephen Colbert calls Donald Trump a fascist during emotional monologue on 'The Late Show' [Video]

Stephen Colbert calls Donald Trump a fascist during emotional monologue on 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert choked up on "The Late Show" after President Donald Trump attacked the elections process with a series of baseless claims.

Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR News [Video]

Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR News

Late night TV hosts share their thoughts on the tight presidential race and how Trump has responded to the results so far.

