Georgia will recount 'every single ballot' Under pressure by fellow Republicans, Georgia's secretary of state ordered a full hand recount of ballots, citing the close lead President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made the announcement on Wednesday. He said the full recount will be completed by November 20th.