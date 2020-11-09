Boris Johnson: Anti-vax is total nonsense, you should get a vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged everyone to get the coronavirus vaccineonce it becomes available.



Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019 PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect Joe Biden, adding it encompassed topics that "traditionally united" the UK and US. including human rights and climate change.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted anti-vax theories are "total nonsense" as he urged those who are prioritised for a Covid vaccine to take the opportunity. He added he himself had no inhibitions about being vaccinated.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described every death as a "tragedy" after the UK's Covid death toll passed 50,000. However, he said he was optimistic for the future as the country now had two "boxing gloves to pummel the disease" - the ability to rapid test, and the prospect of a vaccine.



Boris Johnson has welcomed a "refreshing" conversation with US president-electJoe Biden, as the Prime Minister labelled Donald Trump the "previouspresident" while the Republican continues to contest the election.