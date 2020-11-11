Tupelo celebrates Veterans Day with morning ceremony

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

The City of Tupelo held a ceremony at Veterans Park Wednesday in recognition of Veterans Day.

The city of tupelo took time out on this veterans day to recognize those who served in the military.

Dozens gathered at veterans memorial park to honor those men and women.

Mayor jason shelton spoke to a mostly maskless crowd and thanked them for coming out to support.

Retired marine corps colonel john caldwell delivered a speech encouraging veterans to continue sharing their stories to keep the memories of the soldiers we lost alive.

You dont tell them "the 1 percenters that are here today are the veterans and those stories will be gone with you if you dont tell them."

Tupelo was just one of several communities locally to hold events honoring military veterans.

