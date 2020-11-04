Global  
 

I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me on issues I disagree: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami released on interim bail after Supreme Court's order on Nov 11.

He got arrested in an abetment to suicide case.

While speaking to ANI, Arnab Goswami said, "It was illegal arrest done by a government that doesn't understand that it can't push back independent media.

If Uddhav Thackeray has problem with my journalism, he should give me interview.

I challenge him to debate with me on issues I disagree with him.

I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray, what he gained by all these."


