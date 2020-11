Lincoln Prep QB has 95 career touchdowns

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:44s - Published 1 day ago

Howard Brown has started all four years under center for Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, Missouri.

YOU'D PROBABLY THINKTHIS FOOTBALL PLAYERWAS THE CENTER -- ANDNOT UNDER CENTER --BUT ONE THINGS FORSURE -- HE'S THIS WEEKSHYVEE ATHLETE OF THEWEEK..HOWARD BROWN IS 6-FOOT-2 -- 300 POUNDSHE'S A 4 YEAR STARTERFOR LINCOLN PREP -- ANDHE'S THE QUARTERBACK.AS OF LAST WEEK -BROWN HAS 95 TOTALCAREER TOUCHDOWNS.HE'LL HEAD TO IOWASTATE AND PLAYDEFENSIVE TACKLE..HOWARD BROWNQUARTERBACK, LINCOLN PREP"I'll miss it, just like therunning theball part you know, just becausemerunning over people, it feelsgoodwhen I do that.

I'm not going toget todo that for real anymore."