COVID-19: Over 80-lakh recoveries in India

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:07s
With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,83,917 on November 12.

The total active cases in the country stood at 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours.

The total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Death toll has mounted to 1,28,121, including 550 new deaths in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,19,62,509 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 11th Nov, of these 11,93,358 samples were tested yesterday.


Third wave in Covid-19 cases has come now in Delhi: ICMR

 A third spike in Covid-19 cases has come now in Delhi which is showing more cases than before, with factors like pollution, cold weather and festivals playing a..
Air pollution a contributing factor in Delhi's rising COVID-19 cases: ICMR [Video]

Air pollution a contributing factor in Delhi's rising COVID-19 cases: ICMR

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 10, Director General (DG) of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Professor Balram Bhargava spoke about factors contributing to rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Bhargava said, "Factors which are contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi are air pollution, cold weather, crowding due to festivals and marriages, no social distancing in markets and movement from Delhi-NCR." "More cases have been reported in third spike in Delhi," ICMR DG added.

COVID: Cured cases near 80-lakh mark [Video]

COVID: Cured cases near 80-lakh mark

India's total cases surged to 85,91,731 after 38,074 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 448 new deaths in last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,27,059 in the country. Currently, there are 5,05,265 active cases in India. Total cured cases stand at 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, total samples tested up to November 09 stands at 11, 96, 15, 857.

