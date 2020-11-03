COVID-19: Over 80-lakh recoveries in India

With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,83,917 on November 12.

The total active cases in the country stood at 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours.

The total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Death toll has mounted to 1,28,121, including 550 new deaths in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,19,62,509 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 11th Nov, of these 11,93,358 samples were tested yesterday.