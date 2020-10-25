Official trailer lands for Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke's new documentary

Since its announcement back in the summer, anticipation has been building forBAFTA-award winner Antony Wonke's upcoming feature documentary about Scotchwhisky icon Johnnie Walker - and today the official trailer has arrived.

The60 second preview for The Man Who Walked Around the World - which willpremiere globally on Discovery's portfolio of brands and services on November12th - features contributions from Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna, actress andactivist Sophia Bush, rock musician Zakk Wylde, 88rising's Sean Miyashiro,advertising legend Sir John Hegarty and many more.