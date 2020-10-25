Global  
 

Official trailer lands for Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke's new documentary

Since its announcement back in the summer, anticipation has been building forBAFTA-award winner Antony Wonke's upcoming feature documentary about Scotchwhisky icon Johnnie Walker - and today the official trailer has arrived.

The60 second preview for The Man Who Walked Around the World - which willpremiere globally on Discovery's portfolio of brands and services on November12th - features contributions from Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna, actress andactivist Sophia Bush, rock musician Zakk Wylde, 88rising's Sean Miyashiro,advertising legend Sir John Hegarty and many more.


Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke's new documentary on Johnnie Walker launched [Video]

Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke's new documentary on Johnnie Walker launched

A new documentary about Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker, The Man Who WalkedAround The World, which is directed by the award-winning Anthony Wonke, hasbeen launched at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta Cymru Awards [Video]

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta Cymru Awards

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta CymruAwards 2020. Jonathan for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes and Ruthfor her role as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials.

