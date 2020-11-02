Nirmala Sitharaman's 12 announcements | Pre-Diwali stimulus details | Oneindia News

The Indian economy is experiencing its worst ever contraction and amid this union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new measures to boost employment under the Atmanirbhar stimulus package 3.0.

From incentivising creating employment to a scheme to support R&D for a Covid-19 vaccine, here are all the details you need to know.

#StimulusPackage #AtmanirbharBharat #NirmalaSitharaman