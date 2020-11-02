Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nirmala Sitharaman's 12 announcements | Pre-Diwali stimulus details | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Nirmala Sitharaman's 12 announcements | Pre-Diwali stimulus details | Oneindia News

Nirmala Sitharaman's 12 announcements | Pre-Diwali stimulus details | Oneindia News

The Indian economy is experiencing its worst ever contraction and amid this union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new measures to boost employment under the Atmanirbhar stimulus package 3.0.

From incentivising creating employment to a scheme to support R&D for a Covid-19 vaccine, here are all the details you need to know.

#StimulusPackage #AtmanirbharBharat #NirmalaSitharaman


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

RBI predicts likelihood of economy returning to positive growth in Q3: FM Sitharaman [Video]

RBI predicts likelihood of economy returning to positive growth in Q3: FM Sitharaman

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about predictions on Indian economy's trajectory in coming days. FM said, "I..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published
Cabinet approves PLI worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing [Video]

Cabinet approves PLI worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide production-linked incentives of about Rs 2 lakh crore over five years to create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country, the finance..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:09Published
Govt may announce another stimulus package: Finance Secy [Video]

Govt may announce another stimulus package: Finance Secy

Government might announce another stimulus package amid COVID-19 pandemic. Finance Secretary, Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, "We gave several stimulus packages after March, in a series. Finance Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published