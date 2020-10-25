Michel Barnier departs hotel to attend Brexit talks

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting with his UK counterpart Lord Frost and Michael Gove for continuing talks on Brexit. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has departed trade talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.
The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.
Irish Sea shipping services are experiencing a surge in demand as businessesstockpile amid continuing uncertainty around post-Brexit trading arrangements.Footage from Stena Line terminal in Belfast and interview with Stena Line'sIrish Sea trade director Paul Grant, who speaks about the challenges posed byBrexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary ofestablishing operations in Belfast.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring.
He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a post-Brexit rade agreement between the UK and EU.
A group of 165 companies and industry bodies has called on EU antitrust enforcers to take a tougher line against Google, saying the U.S. tech giant unfairly favours its own services on its web searches. Ciara Lee reports
A car has crashed into a police station in north London, Scotland Yard hassaid. Edmonton Police Station was evacuated after the vehicle struck thebuilding shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions".
Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself.
Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances".
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there are 'reasons to be cautiously optimistic' as he reacted to Thursday's GDP figures. The UK economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter but remains 8.2% smaller than before the pandemic. The Chancellor maintained that the slowing of the economy was down to imposed Covid-19 restrictions, but said that mass testing and the hope of a vaccine, alongside protecting jobs, will turn things around.
Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process".
Report by Etemadil. Like us..
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when..