Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michel Barnier departs hotel to attend Brexit talks

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Michel Barnier departs hotel to attend Brexit talks

Michel Barnier departs hotel to attend Brexit talks

Talks between the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost conclude in London.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Michel Barnier arrives at continuing Brexit negotiations [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at continuing Brexit negotiations

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting with his UK counterpart Lord Frost and Michael Gove for continuing talks on Brexit. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has departed trade talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:49Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published

David Frost, Baron Frost British civil servant

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London. The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 49 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 49 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Pre-Brexit stockpiling creates surge in Irish Sea shipping demand [Video]

Pre-Brexit stockpiling creates surge in Irish Sea shipping demand

Irish Sea shipping services are experiencing a surge in demand as businessesstockpile amid continuing uncertainty around post-Brexit trading arrangements.Footage from Stena Line terminal in Belfast and interview with Stena Line’sIrish Sea trade director Paul Grant, who speaks about the challenges posed byBrexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary ofestablishing operations in Belfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process [Video]

Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring. He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a post-Brexit rade agreement between the UK and EU. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

PM hails ‘refreshing’ chat with Biden and labels Trump ‘the previous president’

 Boris Johnson has welcomed a “refreshing” conversation with Joe Biden as the Prime Minister labelled Donald Trump the “previous president” while the..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Group of 165 Google critics call for EU action [Video]

Group of 165 Google critics call for EU action

A group of 165 companies and industry bodies has called on EU antitrust enforcers to take a tougher line against Google, saying the U.S. tech giant unfairly favours its own services on its web searches. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Coronavirus: EU buys 300m doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

 It comes after early data showed it protects more than 90% of people from developing Covid symptoms.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Man crashes car into London police station [Video]

Man crashes car into London police station

British police said they had detained a man who crashed a car into a north London police station on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Car crashes into London police station

 British police say a man was arrested after a car crashed into a police station in London on Wednesday evening. There were no injuries reported. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

Edmonton police station car crash: Man detained

 The Met Police say the building in north London has been evacuated while the car is examined.
BBC News
Car crashes into north London police station [Video]

Car crashes into north London police station

A car has crashed into a police station in north London, Scotland Yard hassaid. Edmonton Police Station was evacuated after the vehicle struck thebuilding shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation [Video]

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain

Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:23Published
Chancellor: We've been 'responsive and flexible' to pandemic [Video]

Chancellor: We've been 'responsive and flexible' to pandemic

Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'cautiously optimistic' about the UK [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'cautiously optimistic' about the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there are 'reasons to be cautiously optimistic' as he reacted to Thursday's GDP figures. The UK economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter but remains 8.2% smaller than before the pandemic. The Chancellor maintained that the slowing of the economy was down to imposed Covid-19 restrictions, but said that mass testing and the hope of a vaccine, alongside protecting jobs, will turn things around. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches Michel Barnier revealed that "very serious divergences" remain after two weeks of intensive Brexit...
WorldNews - Published

‘Very serious’ gaps remain between UK and EU positions in trade talks

Michel Barnier has said “very serious divergences” remain between the European Union and UK as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process". Report by Etemadil. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published
Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:33Published
Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary [Video]

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published