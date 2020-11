Crews are cleaning up and getting ready for the day on Fort Myers Beach.

Hurricane Eta left flooding and forced businesses to close, however today things are back to normal.

Follow up on Eta in Southwest Florida

Tropical Storm Eta moved off of Floridaโ€™s southwest coast overnight, but continues to dump...

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for three counties in Southwest Florida ahead...

ropical Storm Eta is just off the coast of Southwest Florida, bringing strong wind, heavy rain and...