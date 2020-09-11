Global  
 

Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/9/20 10 PM

Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/9/20 10 PM
Eta continues moving southwest away from Florida

AND WE ARE *STILL* NOT DONE WITH THE TROPICS.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY - WE NOW HAVE TROPICAL STORM *THETA* TO LOOK OUT FOR, IS THAT RIGHT? Eta will spin in the Gulf all week.

Fortunately for us, itwill be far enough away that wewill only see the outer fringeinfluences from it.

This means afew showers will be possibleeach day as moisture rotatesaround the center.

There shouldbe more opportunities forsunshine.

Expect warmer highsfor the rest of the week in themid-80s with lows in the 70sChances for rain will stickaround through Thursday withdrier air moving in for Fridayinto the weekend.

Temps th




