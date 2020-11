Tropical Storm Watch Could Be Issued Friday Night For South Florida As Storm Approaches Area BOCA...



Related videos from verified sources Eta winds and waves crash Sanibel



Wind and waves from Tropical Storm Eta crash Sanibel, closing the causeway. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:09 Published 1 hour ago Farmers impacted by weeks of heavy rain, Tropical Storm Eta



Planting has been delayed and crops have been compromised because of mother nature. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:59 Published 3 hours ago Eta hits Lee and Collier Counties



Hurricane Eta slowed to a tropical storm as it swept up the coast of Southwest Florida causing damage and flooding in areas of Lee and Collier Counties. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:09 Published 3 hours ago