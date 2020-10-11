Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/10/20 10 PM
Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Coastal Lee & Charlotte Co.
As Eta approaches the area.
South Florida Still Feeling Effects Of Eta's Outer Rainbands, Causing More Concern For Severely Flooded AreasCBS4's Ty Russell reports on what city leaders are trying to do to remedy the soggy situation.
Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The AtlanticTheta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night.
With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record.
According to the National..
Flooding & Power Outages Force Broward, Miami-Dade Schools To Return To Online LearningCBS4's Joan Murray reports on the problems schools experienced Tuesday.