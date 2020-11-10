Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Will Replace Alex Trebek as Jeopardy Host? Some Say Donald Trump

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Who Will Replace Alex Trebek as Jeopardy Host? Some Say Donald Trump

Who Will Replace Alex Trebek as Jeopardy Host? Some Say Donald Trump

Bookmakers are taking bets on who will replace Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No comment: Some world leaders silent on Biden win [Video]

No comment: Some world leaders silent on Biden win

Several prominent leaders who maintained warm relations with US President Donald Trump have yet to wish US president-elect congratulations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
What's Next For 'Jeopardy!’ After Alex Trebek's Passing? [Video]

What's Next For 'Jeopardy!’ After Alex Trebek's Passing?

"Jeopardy!" without Alex Trebek seems unthinkable at the moment, but as the show honours their beloved host, industry insiders are already stoking speculation about who might replace the Canadian TV..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:51Published
An emotional tribute for Alex Trebek [Video]

An emotional tribute for Alex Trebek

An emotional tribute for Alex Trebek. Yesterday Jeopardy opened the program with some touching words about the longtime host - following his passing.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published