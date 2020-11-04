First polar bear born in UK in 25 years moved to new home

The first polar bear to be born in the UK in 25 years is being moved from his home in Scotland to a park in England.

Hamish, who is two-and-a-half years old, was moved from the Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which already has four other polar bears.

Breeding programmes like the one Hamish was part of are essential to the survival of the polar bear species, which scientists predict could be extinct by the end of the century due to global warming Report by Thomasl.

