First polar bear born in UK in 25 years moved to new home

Breeding programmes like the one Hamish was part of are essential to the survival of the polar bear species, which scientists predict could be extinct by the end of the century due to global warming Report by Thomasl.
A polar bear called Hamish, the first to be born in the UK, has settled intohis new home after a 400-mile trip from northern Scotland to Yorkshire. Three-year-old Hamish was moved from Highland Wildlife Park to Doncaster’s YorkshireWildlife Park, following a recommendation from the European Endangered SpeciesProgramme.
Deaths of coronavirus patients in Scotland have reached a six-month high after64 were recorded in the past in 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Theoverall death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus withinthe previous 28 days – is now 3,143.
Three council areas – Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – will move into Level3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon hassaid. The First Minister announced the decision to MSPs in the ScottishParliament as she gave an update on coronavirus measures.
Michael Gove has said the EU needs to show flexibility in the Brexit negotiations. When asked in the Commons if there was anything the UK was willing to "concede or compromise on", the government minister said "the UK has already shown a great degree of flexibility in these negotiations, but it is important also that the European Union shows flexibility too." Mr Gove added "there needs to be a full recognition that we are sovereign equals. And any attempt to continue to tie the UK into EU processes or to extend EU jurisdiction by other means would be quite wrong." Report by Thomasl.
The UK will get an extra bank holiday in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The 70th anniversary of her reign will be on 6 February 2022 but celebrations will be focused on the weekend of 2-5 June. Report by Fullerg.
Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country". Report by Thomasl.