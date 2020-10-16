Does 2020 Prove Liberals Can't Win?

Democrats took back the White House.

But they suffered devastating losses throughout the country.

Moderates are suggesting liberals in safe Democratic seats are endangering the party's majority.

They claim far-left progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are hurting Democrats across the country.

AOC has pushed for abolishing the police, the"Green New Deal", open borders, and Medicare for All.

Ocasio-Cortez has insisted that liberals in the party were responsible for every single Democratic victory since 2018.

Matt Bennett, the EVP of a moderate think tank, told CNN's Chris Cillizza that AOC must recognize that Joe Biden sits at the head of the Democrats table.