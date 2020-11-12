Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missouri adjusts quarantine guidance for educators, students exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Missouri adjusts quarantine guidance for educators, students exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms

Missouri adjusts quarantine guidance for educators, students exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms

Missouri Gov.

Mike Parson said the state is modifying its guidance on quarantine rules for educators and students when exposed to COVID-19.

Parson said the new school guidance allows students in close contact with infected individuals to forgo quarantine if school districts have a mask mandate and both the exposed and infected were wearing a mask.


You Might Like