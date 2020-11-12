Missouri adjusts quarantine guidance for educators, students exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms
Missouri Gov.
Mike Parson said the state is modifying its guidance on quarantine rules for educators and students when exposed to COVID-19.
Parson said the new school guidance allows students in close contact with infected individuals to forgo quarantine if school districts have a mask mandate and both the exposed and infected were wearing a mask.