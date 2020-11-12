Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

Marshall County schools going remote through Jan. 5 due to spike in coronavirus cases

New trial began.

Marshall county schools will transition to remote learning for the rest of the year!

Online classes will begin tomorrow and are expected to last until january 5th!

The transition is due to the increase in coronavirus cases and county wide hospitalizations.

Right now -- marshall county is the only county in north alabama considered to be very high risk.

In the last hour and a half - the school superintendent told us they have 25 positive cases among students and faculty - with more than 300 people in quarantine.

The superintendent is one of them!

Thanks for joining us.

I'm najahe sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli is live in marshall county with how parents and officials are reacting.

Sophia?

Some parents i spoke with are very concerned about transitioning to remote learning for this amount of time.

Superintendent cindy wigley told me she's just trying to keep her students and staff safe.

Abby stinson, parent: "it's killing me because he's missing all the firsts of everything."

Abby stinson has a son in kindergarten in marshall county schools.

She said she was surprised the school district is transitioning to remote learning for so long.

Abby stinson, parent: "i'm a working single mom, so finding a sitter's not easy."

The decision was made today to move marshall county schools to remote learning until january 5th because of coroavirus.

Superintendent cindy wigely - who tested postive for the virus on wednesday and has had to work as a substitute due to virus-related staffing shortages - told me the decision was not easy.

Cindy wigley, marshall county schools superintendent: "our district is currently finalizing professional development for teachers in the excel ed program.

This program was purchased from audio enhancement and will provide teachers with a tool to live stream or record lessons for remote learning."

Wigley also said next week all the schools will be deep cleaned.

Teachers will reporting back on november 30th.

Parents say they hope their children can get back to school so they can get the education they need.

Abby stinson, parent: "pray, pray for all of us."

Wigley also told me that schools will be offering curb side meals for students as well.

That information will be sent in a email to students and parents.

Live in marshall county - sophia borrelli waay 31