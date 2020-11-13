Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

The Hawkeye state is experiencing an 'unyielding' spread of the virus according to a report by the White house Coronavirus Task Force.

Explosion of Covid-19 cases in Iowa, "Red Zone"

Thousand cases are currently active./// the white house coronavirus task force is saying iowa is in the red zone when it comes to an explosion of cases of covid?

19.

The report is also laying out one important step the state can take to reduce the spread.

Xxx that's right the report released on sunday says the hawkeye state is experiencing an 'unyielding' spread of the virus.

The report calls for more rapid testing ?

"* not just in individuals who are showing symptoms, but to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Another recommendatio n from the task force ?

"* a mask mandate for the state.

Governor reynolds in her proclamation this week did require masks in some group situations ?

"* but stopped shot of requiring them across the board.

Public health officials are weighing in on the issue.

Xxx iowa is nearly triple the national rate for covid infections and so i'm certainly not against a statewide mandatory mask mandate.

We have to get this infection slowed down in our state.

The coronavirus task force report also breaks down which metro areas were in the red zone for virus spread.

Mason city was listed as being in the red zone.

Governor reynolds announced today the state will buy about 360?

"*thousand more coronavirus test kits and hire