Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News.

The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of guests or hosts praising him.

He's also been critical of the Rupert Murdoch-owned network.

Trump and Fox News have blown hot and cold together over the years.

However, when Fox named Joe Biden president-elect, it seemed to be the last straw.

According to Business Insider, Trump retweeted several regular Twitter users' complaints about the network--and registered his own.

A few said they wanted to switch from Fox News to Newsmax, a less widely distributed but more explicitly pro-Trump network.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Early Addition: Trump's Last Months In Office Could Be Worst Part Of Pandemic Yet

Early Addition: Trump's Last Months In Office Could Be Worst Part Of Pandemic Yet Swing dancing in Washington Square Park last weekend Because you want Larry David to give you pep...
Gothamist - Published

Fox’s Chris Stirewalt Defends Calling AZ for Biden Amid Pushback, Warns of ‘Dark Cloud on the Horizon for Trump’

The Fox News Decision Desk was first to call Arizona for *Joe Biden* Tuesday night, a projection...
Mediaite - Published

Pete Buttigieg makes Fox News face the truth about who had the better economy: Trump ...

Pete Buttigieg makes Fox News face the truth about who had the better economy: Trump ... Mayor Pete Buttigieg proved once again that he is Joe Biden's best spokesperson on Fox News on...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies [Video]

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Says He'll Take a 'Good, Strong Look' at Whether UFOs Exist [Video]

Trump Says He'll Take a 'Good, Strong Look' at Whether UFOs Exist

President Trump was interviewed by Fox News on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published