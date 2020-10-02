Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News.

The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of guests or hosts praising him.

He's also been critical of the Rupert Murdoch-owned network.

Trump and Fox News have blown hot and cold together over the years.

However, when Fox named Joe Biden president-elect, it seemed to be the last straw.

According to Business Insider, Trump retweeted several regular Twitter users' complaints about the network--and registered his own.

A few said they wanted to switch from Fox News to Newsmax, a less widely distributed but more explicitly pro-Trump network.