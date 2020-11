Thousands join Independence Day march in Poland: Defy COVID-19 Ban In Warsaw



Thousands joined the Independence Day march in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday (November 11) defying the ban imposed by the city hall to curb the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago

Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil



Mass protests across Peru after Martin Vizcarra removed as president and Manuel Merino sworn in as interim president. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago